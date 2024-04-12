Renowned sarangi player Maman Khan passes away

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 11

Renowned sarangi player Maman Khan (84) died after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Hisar yesterday. His last rites were performed at his native Kharak Punia village of Barwala subdivision in Hisar district today. A large number of people from different walks of life were present.

Maman Khan, who served as an artiste in the Haryana Government, had also been conferred the Saraswati Samman and Kala Ratna Award. Hisar Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya condoled the death of Maman Khan and described it as an irreparable loss to the world of music of the folk instrument like sarangi. Dahiya said Khan started playing sarangi at the age of nine along with his grandfather. He had also performed in around 20 locations, including Dubai, Libya, Ghana, Syria, Kuwait, Morocco, Tunitia and Nepal, among others.

Maman Khan was an eighth generation sarangi player of his family who remained associated with the princely state of Jind. He had also given music in Pamela Rook’s critically acclaimed movie ‘Train to Pakistan’, which was released in 1998.

Kamlesh Bhartiya, an art lover, who had a chance meeting with Maman Khan about one and a half years ago at his home in native Kharak Punia village, recalled that he was in a poor condition and suffering from ill health when he met him. “He requested to take up the issue with the government for financial aid for his treatment. Later, some government officials and other institutions also came forward to help him,” he said.

Bhartiya said the government should ensure care and all kind of assistance not only to artistes but all those figures who had contributed to society in any form, especially when they are in old age.

