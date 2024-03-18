Renowned wheat scientist visits research institute

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 17

Renowned wheat scientist Dr Ravi P Singh visited Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) here today. Dr Ravi, an advisor to CIMMYT, Mexico, was bestowed the Padma Shri by the Indian Government recently.

Dr RS Paroda, former DG of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and former secretary Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), also visited the institute. They were welcomed by Director Dr Gyanendra Singh. The Director gave them a tour of the field experiments, seed production plots and other facilities.

The institute also felicitated Dr Singh for being awarded the Padma Shri. “This is a proud moment for the wheat research and farming fraternity... that a wheat scientist who has contributed to the development of more than 700 varieties across around 140 countries was honoured,” said the director.

Dr Singh’s contribution to the wheat programme at the global level is well recognised, he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal