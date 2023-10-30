Rent to Panchayats: Report sought into non-payment by mining firms

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, October 29

Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta has formed a committee to look into the issues raised by BJP MLA from Nangal Choudhary, Abhay Singh Yadav, on the basis of media reports regarding illegal mining on panchayat land at Dokhera village, unauthorised paths created by private firms for mining and stone-crushing activities, path blocked by the Forest Department at Bakhrija mining zone, etc.

Sources say the committee has sought a report from the Mining Officer regarding non-payment of annual rent and compensation to gram panchayats concerned by the private firms for carrying out mining activities on their land. The gram panchayats of Bayal and Bakhrija villages recently served a notice on the mining firms asking them to pay annual rent and compensation or face legal action. As claimed in the notices, the mining firms concerned are to pay several crores to the gram panchayats.

“The committee comprising ADC and DDPO have asked me to provide details on how much rent and compensation has been paid to the gram panchayats by the firms,” Mining Officer Bhupinder Singh said.

#BJP #Illegal Mining #Mahendragarh #Nangal