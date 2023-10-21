Repair parking lot at court COMPLEX in Hisar

THE parking lot earmarked for the visitors to the court complex in Hisar is in a bad shape. Since the floor has not been concretised, rains turn the parking lot into a bog, making it difficult for people to walk and drive through it. Parking visitors in such conditions becomes a huge challenge. The authorities concerned must get the space concretised for the visitors’ convenience. —Trilok Bansal, Hisar

Recarpet Jakhal road

THE road connecting the Jakhal bus stand to the other parts of the town is in a poor condition. The entire stretch is full of bumps, causing inconvenience to commuters. Besides, heaps of garbage can be seen lying along the road. The municipal authorities must resolve the problem at the earliest. —Ravinder Singh, jakhal, Fatehbad

Parking mess at F’bad Mini-SecretariaT

THE unauthorised parking of vehicles on roads along the Mini-Secretariat in Faridabad’s Sector 12 is commonplace since 2002, when the building was inaugurated. Vehicles are not only parked in and outside the premises, but also near the entrance gates, leading to inconvenience to commuters. The authorities concerned must take immediate action in this regard. —Yogesh Sharma, Faridabad

