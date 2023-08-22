Repair potholed road in Rohtak

Potholes on the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Road are yet to be repaired. It can lead to road mishaps as some people on two-wheelers have suffered injuries due to their vehicles skidding off. The district administration should pay attention towards the problem and ensure repairing the road as soon as possible for the safety of commuters.

Abhishek Khatri, Rohtak

People jump traffic lights In Ambala Cantt

Recently, traffic lights have been installed on the stretch of NH-444 A in the Ambala Cantonment. While a majority of the people can be seen following the lights, there are several commuters who jump the lights, putting the lives of other commuters at risk. Some policemen should be deployed to take action against such traffic violators.

Sharad, Ambala Cantonment

HSVP sector in Panchkula poorly maintained

Trans-Ghaggar area residents are at a loss of words to describe whether they live in a jungle or a HSVP sector in Panchkula. All open spaces, vacant and unoccupied plots in the area have wild congress grass and weeds growing on them. All requests to take care of the HSVP, the MC, Panchkula, and even MLA junta darbars have yielded no response. Insects and snakes are breeding in plenty in such plots.

Mohit GuptA, Panchkula

