Repeated questioning by probe panels makes girls uneasy

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 25

Frequent visits by the teams of various agencies of the state government to the Jind government school in connection with their probe into the allegations against its former principal have made girl students “uneasy”.

Sources said the probe teams of the Jind administration, Education Department, police and the newly formed special investigation team (SIT) often visited the school and interacted with students to record their statements.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha activist Sikkim Nain said the girl students felt uneasy due to frequent visits and questioning by various authorities. “There should be a final session of questioning the students. Repeating the same queries has made them uneasy,” she said.

Since almost all probe panels have found the accused principal guilty in preliminary inquiries, it’s now up to the SIT to get to the truth in the case. “These are very serious allegations and the SIT has been trying to find evidence to substantiate these,” sources said.

The police had talked to a friend of the girl who ended her life by suicide at her house on September 30. The police have been trying to recover the deleted massages from the Instagram account to establish some link in the case,” said a source.

Meanwhile, the woman principal, who was given the charge of the school recently, said she had been trying to normalise the situation on the campus. “The attendance has improved and the students have been attending classes. There is no complaint by students ever since she joined the school,” she said.

“ADGP Shrikant Jadhav’s visit instilled a sense of safety and hope among the girl students. He shared his number with the girls and asked them to feel free to contact him anytime for any help,” said a school official. Jind SP Sumit Kumar could not be contacted for his remarks despite repeated attempts.

