Replace damaged lights in Atal Park

A number of lights inside Atal Park in Karnal are damaged and non-functional. Morning and evening walkers, especially the elderly, are finding it difficult to undertake their routine walks when it is dark. Also, people can be seen drinking liquor in the park at night. The HSVP should look into the issue and replace all damaged lights. Rajiv Anand, Karnal

Recarpet all roads in Sector 17

Several roads of Sector 17 in Jagadhri are in a shambles. Big potholes have developed on them, making it difficult for motorists to drive through these roads. The Municipal Corporation should rise from its deep slumber and get all roads of the sector recarpeted. Sunil Kumar, Jagadhri

Roads dotted with potholes

Residents of Sonepat are a harried lot due to potholed roads. All major roads, including Geeta Bhawan Chowk Road, Purkhas Adda Road, Old DC Road, Sector 14 Entry Road, Baba Dham Road, Sector 12 Road, Sector 23 Road, Mama-Bhanja Chowk Road and several other roads are in a pathetic condition. The district administration should take note of the problem and get the roads recarpeted on priority. Anil Kumar, Sonepat

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Karnal