Yamunanagar: Replace motorcycle’s part free of charge, manufacturer told

Yamunanagar, April 21

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Yamunanagar, has asked an automobile company (manufacturer of motorcycles) and its dealer to replace the gear box kit of a motorcycle, free of cost. The DCDRC said both opponents were also liable to be burdened with a punitive damage of Rs 10,000.

Jammed gear box After only a few days of purchasing the bike, a problem developed with its gear box. A hardness could be felt on shifting gears and the gear box would sometimes just become jammed. — Shish Pal, Complainant

On the complaint of Shish Pal of Akalgarh ka Majra village of the district, this decision was recently given by Gulab Singh, president of the DCDRC, members Jasvinder Singh and Sarvjeet Kaur.

As per the judgment, the complainant had purchased a motorcycle from the dealer in Jagadhri for Rs 58,050 on January 8, 2019. The motorcycle came with a warranty period or five years or up to 70,000 km. During this period, the motorcycle became defective.

The complainant alleged: “After only a few days of purchasing the bike, a problem developed with its gear box. A hardness could be felt on shifting gears and the gear box would sometimes just become jammed.”

He alleged the dealer of the automobile company had failed to redress the problem of the jamming in the gears during several services the vehicle. He added that after the third service, he and his son were going to the market and due to the motorcycle’s gear box jamming, they met an accident in which his son suffered injuries.

In his complaint, filed before the DCDRC, the complainant also alleged that the bike had manufacturing defects in the gear box, so it was required to be replaced, but the opponents despite repeated requests, had failed to replace it.

