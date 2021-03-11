Report on Hathnikund Dam sent to water commission

Chandigarh, August 18
CM Manohar Lal Khattar today approved to send the preliminary report of the Hathnikund Dam on the Yammuna, which has been prepared by the state Irrigation and Water Resources Department, to the Central Water Commission (CWC). The report will also be submitted to five states — Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.
Earlier, the CM took a meeting of the officials working on the dam. He said for better water management and flood control, the government has decided to build this dam.
