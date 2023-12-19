Repousse pieces displayed at Gita Mahotsav to revive dying art form

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, December 18

The Art and Cultural Affairs Department is showcasing 41 copper repousse art pieces at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav in Brahma Sarovar here with an aim to revive this dying art form and promote local artists.

“A pure copper sheet is used to create an art piece. It takes about 7 to 10 days to create a good repousse art piece. The theme of the art pieces is Haryana’s civilisation, culture and heritage,” Art and Cultural Officer (Sculpture) of the Department Hirday Kaushal told The Tribune.

Kaushal, who is one of the artists whose art piece has been displayed, said: “We ave used eco-friendly materials in the making. Gunny cloth has been used to give a background of the art pieces and simple wood polished with bee wax has been used to frame them.”

The department official said though some of the art pieces were put on display at Haryana Pavilion during the recently held India International Trade Fair in Delhi, most of them have been displayed for the first time at any event in Haryana.

Kaushal said: “The entire process and the material costs around Rs 3,000 but many artists are not in a position to even invest this amount. Besides this, since repousse art is time-consuming, and requires special technique, the art is losing its charm in the state, The prime objective of the department is to revive the dying art...”

