RERA Gurugram chief Arun Kumar reviews 10 real estate projects

Gurugram, May 2
RERA Gurugram chairman Arun Kumar inspected 10 real estate project sites with members and the planning team to assess the status of construction progress, on Wednesday.
In these projects, third party rights were created by promoters three to four years ago and constructions are in progress even after expiry of stipulated time allotted by the authority at the time of issuing RERA registration.
The RERA chairman wants the promoters to complete the projects within additional time limit and deliver units to the allottees.
Kumar, who is closely monitoring such projects, initiated a drive of site inspection on April 26.
