Gurugram: RERA revokes registration of all 5 realty projects of Mahira builders

Gurugram, March 19

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, revoked the registeration of all five real estate projects of Mahira Infratech Private Limited and Czar Buildtech Private Limited on Monday. The authority took this step after the Mahira promoter failed to comply with the provisions of the RERA Act and complete construction at all its five affordable housing projects across Gurugram.

“The authority deems it fit to revoke the registrations of the affordable housing projects registered by this authority under provisions of Section 7(1)(a), (b) and (d) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, Haryana Real Estates (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, and Regulations of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram,” stated the order of the authority.

Furthermore, the authority directed under Section 7(4)(a) that the promoter shall be debarred from accessing its website in relation to those projects, and the name of the promoter shall be specified in the list of defaulters on the website.

Under Section 7(4)(c) of the Act, the banks concerned holding the projects’ bank accounts were directed to keep the accounts of the projects frozen until further orders. This is without prejudice to the statutory rights of the allottees under the provisions of the RERA Act, 2016, and rules and regulations made thereunder, clarified the authority.

After scrutinising the facts of the matter and the details brought on record during the proceedings, the authority is satisfied that the promoter has wilfully violated various provisions under the RERA Act 2016.

It observed that the promoter has unlawfully diverted the amounts deposited by the innocent homebuyers in all its five projects. There are five affordable housing projects of Mahira Infratech and Czar Buildtech launched in Gurugram, namely Mahira Homes Sector 68, Mahira Homes Sector 104, Mahira Homes Sector 103, Mahira Homes Sector 63A and Mahira Homes Sector 95. The authority had earlier inspected the construction progress at all these five project sites on February 14.

“Mahira Home promoter has defaulted on various accounts, and we are custodian of the RERA Act and must safeguard allottees’ rights. We are left with no choice but to revoke the registration of all its five projects and look forward to some viable option to complete the projects,” said Arun Kumar, RERA Chairman.

