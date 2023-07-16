Rescue ops continue in Faridabad, Dushyant visits flood-hit areas

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 15

The rescue work of the Faridabad Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams is in full swing in the flood-hit areas. By Saturday morning, more than 500 persons were rescued and shifted to relief camps.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala inspected the villages of Faridabad. He visited the Mohana-Baghpat bridge and Baghpat in a boat. Earlier, Chautala reached Manjhawali on a tractor and interacted with the residents.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to evacuate the affected people by boat and move them to safer places. “Dry ration, drinking water and medicines should be provided to the people still trapped.”

The police and NDRF teams on Saturday rescued 342 persons from Manjhawali-Akbarpur village. The rescue work was halted on Friday evening due to poor visibility, but commenced again on Saturday.

“Continuous rescue operations are being carried out to save those who are still trapped. The administration along with the District Red Cross Society and Rotary Club has set up temporary kitchens in 14 shelter homes,” said DC Vikram Singh.

On the other hand, DCP Crime Mukesh Kumar Malhotra and ACP Sarai Devender Yadav reached Kabulpur village in a boat to help evacuate people to safety. The police team rescued more than 150 persons and their cattle from a farm house and other places of Kirawali area near the Yamuna. Police spokesperson Sube Singh said people have been instructed to stay away from the Yamuna and the Faridabad Police is continuously monitoring the area around the river.

Everyone must join hands There has been a lot of damage in 7 districts along the Yamuna. If needed, helicopters will be sent to rescue those still stranded. In a time of crisis, everyone must join hands and work towards the wellbeing of all. — Dushyant Chautala, deputy chief minister

#Dushyant Chautala #Faridabad #Gurugram