Rescued IIT-Manipur students return home

Faridabad, May 9
“Had it not been the timely action on the part of the authorities, including the state government, it would have been a very difficult situation,” says Aman Dagar, one of three students of IIT-Manipur who returned home after evacuation today.
While Dagar hails from Jharsently village, two other students identified as Prem and Arun Mathur, both local residents, are first-year BTech students and had been residing in the hostel. Revealing that the situation turned volatile after May 3 due to the clashes between two groups, he said hostel students started making frantic calls to their family and the government.
“We contacted officials through a helpline number and they made all arrangements for our safe return,” said Prem. “I am unable to express my gratitude towards the government as we were evacuated in a smooth and coordinated manner,” Arun added. All expenses, including the air tickets and local transport travel, were borne by the government.
