Researcher gets national award

Gurugram: Researcher Dr Naresh Yadav received the prestigious national award for outstanding efforts in science and technology - popularisation among children. The award was presented by Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Government of India. The award ceremony was held today on the occasion of National Science Day at Delhi. There were 11 awardees from various sectors who were appreciated for their immense contribution in the field. Receiving the award, Dr Naresh Yaday expressed, "I am extremely elated and humbled by this recognition from the honourable minister. With growing concerns about global warming and water shortage, benefits of rainwater harvesting and many more scientific activities. I have been working towards imparting scientific knowledge amongst all age groups for over 25 years and reached out to over 15 lakh students directly and over 50 lakh students indirectly."

Workshop on logistics regression

Kurukshetra: The department of commerce and the KU Alumni Association organised a workshop specialising in advanced research methods of scale development and logistics regression modelling. Prof Puja Khatri of the GGSIPU, Delhi, and Dr Atul Shiva of Chandigarh University delivered hands-on training to the research scholars of commerce, management, economics, geography, psychology, library science, etc. Prof Tejinder Sharma, chairperson of the department and Prof Anil Mittal, director, KUKAA, told the participants to organise more such advanced training programmes to improve upon the research ecosystem of the university. KU extends last date for submissions of applications for post of Assistant Professors.

CUH holds convocation

Mahendragarh: The Central University of Haryana (CUH) organised its 8th convocation in which Governor Bandaru Dattatraya was the chief guest while National Board of Accreditation Chairman Prof KK Aggarwal was present on the occasion as the guest of honour. Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeswar Kumar informed 1,078 students were awarded degrees of PhD, MPhil, postgraduate and undergraduate courses. Among them were 604 boys and 474 girls.