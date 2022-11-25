Resident doctors strike work, MBBS students on relay fast

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 24

Healthcare services at the Rohtak PGIMS were badly affected as resident doctors stayed away from the OPDs, elective surgeries and ward duties today in support of the MBBS students opposing the state government’s bond policy.

Will raise bond policy in Assembly: MLA Rewari: Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao from Rewari said the issue pertaining to the bond policy for pursuing the MBBS course would be raised prominently in the coming Assembly session as it was illogical and unjustified. Rao stated this while interacting with youths who had been pursuing the MBBS course from different government institutions in the state. They also submitted a memorandum to him against the policy. TNS More Support for protesting students Karnal: Resident doctors and interns of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) on Thursday extended their support to the protesting MBBS students against the bond policy. They threatened to suspend the emergency services if the demands of the students were not met within 48 hours. One of the resident doctors said that they had suspended the OPD services against the bond policy. “We will suspend emergency services, if the demands of the students are not met,” he added. The students said they had been protesting here, but nobody gave heed to their demand. TNS

The situation is likely to worsen as the joint action committee, comprising the office-bearers of the Haryana State Medical Teachers Association (HSMTA) and associations of nursing staff and non-teaching employees of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), has also decided to join the stir and strike work with effect from tomorrow.

The protesting MBBS students began a relay fast in front of the PGIMS OPD today to press for the withdrawal of the bond policy. They were joined by representatives of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the Rohtak PGIMS.

The number of patients visiting the PGIMS OPDs recorded a marked decline as the news regarding the doctors’ strike spread across the state.

The patients who came for treatment today were attended by consultants/faculty members. However, patient-care was affected due to the strike.

The situation is likely to worsen, with the consultants/faculty members of the institute also joining the stir with effect from tomorrow.

A delegation of medicos met Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala at Rohtak and apprised him of their concerns.