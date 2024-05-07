Residents at receiving end as sewage flows on to Bawani Khera streets

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 6

The sewerage system in Bawani Khera of Bhiwani district is bursting at the seams with sewer lines getting chocked in many streets.

“Residents have been grappling with the problem for years, but the officials concerned are not paying any attention to it,” he said, adding that sewage overflow and lack of proper drainage in the grain market have troubled farmers and traders.

“Due leaking sewer lines, dirty water accumulates in the grain market. This may result in an outbreak of diseases,” he added.

Ratera said vehicles going to the market have to wade through the dirty water. Farmers, who bring their produce to the grain market, use the stretch.

Ramesh Kajal, a member of the Municipal Committee, Bawani Khera, said Ward No. 2, 3, 4, 7, 13, 14,15 and 16 are worst-affected areas due to the faulty sewerage system.

Kajal said, “The sewerage system was laid at the time of former minister and MLA Jagan Nath in 1996. The population of the town has grown almost double ever since and there is a need for a sewerage system with increased capacity. The overhauling of the sewerage system about five years ago failed to increase its capacity.”

Vikas Dhankar, Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), said they have been redressing the grievances and complaints of residents regarding the choked sewer lines.

“We will float a tender for cleaning the sewerage system soon after the elections ahead of the monsoon. The tender process has been withheld due to the model code of conduct,” he added

“A bucket machine will be used to carry out cleaning and residents will get respite from the problem,” he added,” he said.

