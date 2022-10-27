Residents bear brunt of potholed road

A long stretch of the Badli-Sikandarpur road has been in poor condition for a very long time now but the authorities concerned are not paying any heed towards it. Residents here do not require temporary patchwork but a permanent solution to the problem. The damaged road has become a cause of several road mishaps in the recent past. Road recarpeting is necessary to save the residents from the brunt of potholed road. Narendra, Jhajjar

Alternative Measures for garbage lifting

THE work of door-to-door garbage lifting remains halted in the city, following the ongoing strike of sanitary workers. Residents here are forced to dump garbage in the vicinity of their homes or at nearby dumping sites. Few residents have also been found dumping garbage on roadsides. This has added to the problem of insanitation in the city. The authorities concerned must make alternative arrangements to lift garbage from houses. Krishan Kumar, Rohtak

Stray cattle menace on the rise

STRAY cattle menace is on the rise in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. They can be seen roaming and creating a nuisance on the main roads and in the streets, disrupting the movement of the traffic and causing accidents. The MC authorities are expected to take some concrete measures to avoid any untoward incidents. Satbir Singh, Yamunanagar

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com