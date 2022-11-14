Karnal village residents demand repoll, hold protest

Karnal, November 13

Residents of Lalyani village held a protest outside the camp office of the Deputy Commissioner here today. They were demanding repolling for the election of their village sarpanch. They alleged irregularities in the election held yesterday. They said the number of votes counted in favour of their candidate was less than the people supporting him. The rival candidate was declared winner from the Lalyani panchayat (reserved for SC candidates) by adopting illegal means, they alleged. DC Anish Yada said, “There was no irregularity in the elections.”

#karnal