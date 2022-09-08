Residents elated as Nilokheri upgraded as subdivision

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 7

With the announcement of subdivision status to Nilokheri town, residents of 76 panchayats and two major towns —Nilokheri and Taraori— are elated. They distributed sweets on the fulfilment of their long-pending demand.

Will open new era of development Nilokheri was neglected as nobody considered our demand. The upgrading of the town to the subdivision level will open new era of development. Rajwant Singh, resident Won’t have to go to dist headquarters I am thankful to the CM and the Deputy CM for fulfilling our long-pending demand. Now, people won’t have to go to the district headquarters for their work. Dharampal Gonder, MLA, Nilokheri

As per the residents, they raised the demand in 1994 in front of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal when he came to Nilokheri.

However, the notification in this regard is yet to come, but the residents are hopeful that soon the offices at the subdivision level, including the Subdivision Magistrate (SDM), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sub-Division Judicial Court will start functioning here.

After which, the residents will not have to go to the district headquarters for their subdivision-level work, including issuance of driving licence, registration of vehicles and others.

At present, the residents have to go to Karnal for their work, which leads to waste of time and money. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the formation of eight subdivisions across the state. Nilokheri is one of them.

Shiv Nath Kapoor, a social activist, said they had raised this issue at various platforms and now they were happy that the government had considered their demand. It is a respite for thousands of people living in the Nilokheri block.

Naresh Kumar, a resident of Nigdhu, said they were thankful to the state government as they had to go to the district headquarters, which was around 40 km away from their village. Now, they will have to travel 20km for their work.

