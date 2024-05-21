Residents face power-water double whammy in Rohtak

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, May 20
Long power cuts in the sweltering heat have added to the woes of city residents, who have already been grappling with the problems of contaminated water supply and shortage of drinking water.
Electricity cuts are being witnessed in urban as well as rural areas for the past few days, forcing the residents to spend sleepless nights and uneasy days.
VK Sehgal, a resident of Sector 1, said frequent power outages are taking place at night as well as during the day. He said, “In the absence of electrify, the heat becomes intolerable.”
Rohit Hooda, a farmer from Rurki village in the district, expressed his frustration over long power cuts. He said they have been witnessing power cuts for several days.
Residents said the authorities should inform them in advance about electricity cuts so that they can make the necessary arrangements.
“The officials concerned should have a sympathetic approach towards the residents, especially children who have to suffer in the sweltering heat,” said Asha Rani, a resident of the Old Town area.
However, officials attribute the power cuts to the overloaded system and the limited capacity of the equipment.
“The efficiency of the equipment is affected by high temperature. Power cables get burnt due to excessive load on the system owing to the spike in the demand for electricity,” said JS Nara, Superintending Engineer (Operations), Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Rohtak.
He said necessary measures are being taken to streamline the power supply.
