Residents fear this 500-m killer stretch at Radaur

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 23

Residents of Radaur town have claimed that an incomplete divider near an engineering institute has become a cause of accidents. They said in the past one week, two accidents had occurred on the spot, killing the father of an MBA student near the gate of the institute on November 21.

The incomplete divider which has made residents demand that it should be extended by another 500 m. Tribune photos

The residents, including students, have demanded that the divider should be extended by 500 metres as there is a sharp curve near the institute on the busy Yamunanagar-Kurukshetra state highway. “The spot has become a death trap. A man had come to drop his daughter at the institute gate two days ago, but while returning, a truck ran over him, killing him,” said a student of the institute.

Earlier, a student of the institute was hit by a motorcycle, causing serious head injuries. He was still recovering.

Manjeet Singh, a resident, said, “The divider at the Radaur bazaar was left incomplete because of extraneous reasons, endangering road users. The 500-metre stretch was accident prone and covered two engineering institutes (run by the same group), a school and a temple.”

Condoling the death of a parent, Dr Ramesh Kumar, general secretary of the institutes, suggested that extending the divider up to the temple could save lives.

Dr SK Garg, director of the institutes, stated that he had written to the PWD authorities for putting up speedbreakers on both sides of the institute, however, nothing had been done.

