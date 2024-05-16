Residents forced to buy drinking water in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 15

The residents of some colonies in Rohtak are still forced to buy drinking water as the water being supplied to their houses is contaminated. Residents have been complaining of receiving murky water for nearly a month now, but the authorities concerned have failed to address the problem.

Buying water from private supplier We have been buying drinking water from a private supplier for about a month now. A delegation of residents met a local SDO today. He assured us that the defective pipes would be replaced soon. Rajeev Bhatnagar, resident

“We have been buying drinking water from a private supplier for about a month now. A delegation of residents met a local SDO today. He assured us that the defective pipes would be replaced soon,” said Rajeev Bhatnagar, a resident of Rohtak Model Town.

He said the officials concerned had visited their area, and some repair and maintenance work was also carried out, but the problem persisted. “The supply of water improved in some houses, but some other houses are still getting contaminated water,” he stated.

Another resident of Model Town, Dr Jawahar, lamented that the residents of the area had been facing great inconvenience due to the supply of contaminated water and had made numerous complaints to the officials concerned, but to no avail.

Hawa Singh, a resident of Srinagar Colony, complained that contaminated water was still being supplied in their locality, causing many residents to fall ill.

“Some residents buy drinking water from private suppliers, while the others have to arrange water from other colonies,” he added. The authorities concerned had resorted to rationing clean water in view of its shortage. Camps are also being organised to redress water-related grievances of the people at the local level, but the problem remains far from being resolved.

