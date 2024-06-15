Residents of 39 colonies in Karnal await regularisation

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 14

Residents of 39 illegal colonies in the city are hopeful that their long-awaited dream of their colonies being regularised will be realised soon. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini indicated during a recently held meeting with officials that the colonies deemed feasible for regularisation could be approved, raising the hopes of many.

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has submitted a proposal for 47 colonies in the city to the Haryana Urban Local Bodies headquarters, of which, eight were approved recently.

The approval of the remaining colonies is pending and the authorities believe that they are likely to be regularised this month.

The residents of the yet-to-be-approved colonies are optimistic. They believe that the regularisation will bring much-needed infrastructure improvement, such as proper roads, sewerage system and streetlights. The step is crucial for the betterment and overall development of the community.

“We purchased a plot in a colony, but the facilities are not available. We have been waiting for the regularisation of the colonies for the past several years. We are hopeful that our colony will be approved and we will get more facilities,” said Rishi, a resident.

Another resident, Ramesh, expressed his concerns about the current state of his colony. “A private coloniser developed our colony and assured us that he would ensure all facilities, but we are still waiting for the facilities. It does not have road, a proper sewerage system and streetlights. We are hopeful that our colony will be approved soon and we will be provided the facilities,” he added.

“We have sent the proposal for 47 colonies, of which, eight have been approved. The remaining colonies are likely to be approved soon,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC.

They have started development works in the recently approved colonies by the state government. These colonies include Kanika Vihar Extension, RK Puram Part-II, Sukhbir Colony, RK Puram Extension, Vijay Nagar, Balram Colony Phoosgarh, Shaktipuram Extension and Vikas Colony. Development works worth Rs 9.27 crore are being executed in these areas.

