Residents of 40 villages seek entry-exit points on national highway in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, February 25

Residents of about 40 villages here today staged a day-long dharna along the National Highway (NH) 152D near Sehlang village, demanding entry and exit cuts on both sides of the highway.

They also served a 15-day ultimatum to the Central Government or they would go on an indefinite dharna. This 225-km long highway connects Narnaul (Mahendragarh) to Ambala.

“Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had assured entry/exit points on the NH 152D at Sehlang and Baghot villages, but the plan was not executed, forcing people to cover about 15 extra kilometres to access the highway,” said Ramesh Sehlang, one of the protesters.

He added that residents of Shelang, Baghot, Basai, Shayana, Nautana, Pota, Akoda, Buwana, Kheri, Talwana, Uchhat, Chhitroli, Sehor, Gahda, Nausva, Chidiya, Bahu, Naya Gaon, Bahla, Mumtazpur, Malda, Khudana, Jojhu, Balrod, Changrod, Paldi, Bandhwana, Kheda, Khurshidngar and Bishova villages participated in the protest.

Vijay Pal from Nautana warned of an indefinite dharna from March 13 if the work on the provision of entry and exit points on the highway was not initiated by then.