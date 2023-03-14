Residents of 9 villages yet to get land acquisition award

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, March 13

As many as 21 reminders sent by the local office of the Revenue Department to the HSIIDC in the past over two years have proved insufficient to bring relief to residents of nine villages here. The residents have been struggling to get the pending award for their land that was acquired for the mass rapid transit system (MRTS) project some years ago.

As per information gathered from the Revenue Department, landowners are to be given a total award of Rs 125 crore. As much as Rs 81.53 crore is pending for the land acquired and Rs 43.71 crore has been announced as compensation against concrete structures made on the land.

An official of the Revenue Department said 93 acres of Ghatal Mahniyavaas, Maheshwari, Garhi Alawalpur, Maalpura, Dharuhera, Kharkada, Dungarwas, Khaliawas and Rasgan villages were acquired in 2020 for the MRTS project. It was in addition to the 199 acres of 11 other villages that were acquired earlier for the same project.

“The HSIIDC announced a total award of Rs 201.53 crore for nine villages and released Rs 120 crore, which was distributed among the landowners, in the same year. Many houses, shops and other buildings are located on the acquired land hence another reward of Rs 43.71 crore against these structures was announced in 2022 so a total reward of Rs 125 crore is yet to be paid to the landowners,” he added.

The official said the landowners were persistently taking rounds of their office for getting the award, but it was to be released by the HSIIDC.A total of Rs 2.70 crore award was announced for our two acres acquired for the project, but merely Rs 54 lakh was released two years ago and the remaining amount is not being paid,” claimed Gaje Singh Yadav of Rasgan village, adding that many other landowners were in a similar situation. Rakesh Chhokkar, District Revenue Officer, confirmed that they had sent 21 reminders to the HSIIDC in the past over two years urging it to release the pending amount of the land acquired for the MRTS project, but nothing had been done so far in this respect. “We will distribute the award among landowners on getting the amount from the HSIIDC,” he added.

21 reminders sent to HSIIDC in two years