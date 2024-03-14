Residents of Karnal Assembly segment disappointed

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 13

Residents of the Karnal Assembly segment were left stunned as the news broke that former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tendered his resignation from the post of MLA on Wednesday afternoon. He was elected MLA from the Karnal Assembly segment in 2014 and 2019. However, later in the evening, the party fielded him as the Lok Sabha candidate from Karnal, giving the party workers and local residents a reason to celebrate.

Reports suggest that Khattar’s resignation aimed at paving way for the newly appointed Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to become an MLA from the Karnal seat. Saini is a Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra seat and needs to become an MLA in six months after assuming charge.

Earlier, the news of Khattar’s resignation had left residents disheartened, as he had been a prominent figure in Haryana politics for past ten years. During the day, anticipation and speculations were high in Karnal district for Khattar’s next political move. But the announcement gave respite to party workers and local residents, who were eagerly awaiting confirmation of what could be an important moment in the state’s political scenario.

Party leaders lauded Khattar’s efforts in improving infrastructure and promoting development. Brij Gupta, treasurer of BJP Karnal unit, appreciated the working of the former CM and said that during his tenure, the entire state witnessed inclusive development. Under his leadership, Karnal got several major projects. “It is shocking for us that he has resigned from the post of MLA, but now we are happy that the party has fielded him from Karnal Lok Sabha seat to serve the people here. He will win with a massive margin,” said Gupta.

“We were shocked by the news that a day after resigning from the post of CM, Khattar resigned from the seat of MLA. With the vision of ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’, he has done a lot of work in Karnal, as well as across the state,” said Pawan Shahpur, a BJP leader.

Former minister Shashipal Mehta also lauded the former CM’s efforts and highlighted his achievements. “I know Khattar since many years. He is devoted to the party and organisation and his work has brought BJP into power in Haryana. His vision is very clear for the welfare of people,” he said.

