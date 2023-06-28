Residents protest as industrial units pollute Dharuhera town

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, June 27

With an aim to draw the authorities’ attention towards the chronic issue of accumulation of dirty water, residents of Dharuhera town blocked the Rewari-Palwal highway.

Ban release of effluents Though there was an old drainage system in Dharuhera, it proved to be insufficient due to the large amount of water being released. Banning the Bhiwadi industries from releasing effluents is the only solution. DK Sharma, a local

However, the move cost dear to them as the police have registered a case against the protestors on charges of rioting and obstructing public way. Over 30 residents have been booked and names of 13 have been mentioned in the FIR. They blocked the already waterlogged highway for around an hour as the dirty water started entering their houses on Sunday.

Notably, the residents of Dharuhera town have been facing this situation for a long time. The industrial units of neighbouring Bhiwadi town in Alawa district (Rajasthan) have been releasing effluents towards Dharuhera for some time and the situation tends to worsen during the rains.

DK Sharma, a local, said residents of the HSVP sector 4 and 6 in Dharuhera were worst-hit by the waterlogging as it is in a low-lying area and is located near the highway.

“The Rewari district administration is responsible for the situation as it has failed to find a solution to the chronic issue,” said Govind, another resident.

Parveen Kumar, Secretary, Dharuhera Municipal Committee, admitted that the dirty water being released by the Bhiwadi industrial units was the root cause of the issue. “Officials of Haryana and Rajasthan have many a time held meetings to sort out the issue, but it remains unresolved,” he added.