Residents protest setting up of waste dumpyard near Aravallis

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 26

Around 250 residents of villages near the Aravalli hills staged a demonstration outside the residence of the local Member Parliament and Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar here today over the move to set up a waste dumpyard near Pali village. Earlier, a mahapanchayat was also held to discuss the issue on February 19.

‘Will lead to pollution in villages’ The Faridabad Municipal Corporation forcibly acquired land at Palli village many years ago. The authorities are adamant on setting up the waste dump yard here, which will create severe pollution in the area. Jitender Bhadana, spokesperson of protesters

The protesters, who were stopped by policemen at a distance of around 150 metres before Gurjar’s residence, sat on the road and demanded a meeting with the minister. They were told that the minister was not available. But villagers continued their protest for more than two hours, after which their delegation was allowed to meet the minister.

Jitender Bhadana, a spokesperson of the protesters, said today’s demonstration was part of the villagers’ agitation over setting up a waste dumpyard near their village. He said no relief had been provided despite MP’s assurance during the last meeting.

Alleging that the civic body acquired the village land forcibly many years ago, he said the authorities were adamant on setting up the waste dumpyard, which would create severe pollution in the area.

Meanwhile, the protesters, who met the minister at 6.30 pm, failed to get any assurance for their demand. They were asked to meet the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, authorities and the Deputy Commissioner in this connection. Sources claimed that despite a mass protest, the civic body had floated tenders for the project as the NGT has banned dumping of waste at Bandhwari village site after March 31. The land has been leased to a private company for setting up the waste dump yard, the sources said.

“Pali, Pakhal, Mohbtabad, Nayagaon, Gothda, Baas, Khedi, Dhauj, Alampur, Sirohi, Kot, Nangla, Bhankari, Badkhal, Ankhir, Mangar, Dera and Sainik Colony are the areas which will be affected adversely by the project,” said Bhadana.

He said focus should be on the segregation and recycling of waste at the ward level. He said dumping of waste created an ecological problem as witnessed at the Bandhwari village where water and air had got polluted.

The MC had to drop a similar project at Sotai village last year in the wake of a mass protest.“The civic body is tackling the issue as per the directions of the government,’’ said a senior official.