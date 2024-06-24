Residents protest slow pace of railway underpass work

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 23

Unhappy with the slow pace of construction of the railway underpass near the Doda Kheri station here, residents staged a protest and sat on the railway tracks for a brief period of time on Sunday.

After getting information, railway officials and police personnel reached the spot and pacified the protesters.

Gopal Saini, former sarpanch of Doda Kheri village, said, “The work to construct an underpass started in January 2023, but there has been no progress for several months. There is no worker on the site and due to the delay in the work, residents of several villages are forced to take longer routes to reach their destinations. As farmers have their fields on one side of the tracks, they face difficulties in reaching their fields.”

“We have repeatedly raised the issue with the railway officials and they have been only giving assurances. They have assured that the work will complete soon. If it does not happen, we will be forced to take some strict decisions,” he added.

Baljeet Singh, SHO, Thanesar Sadar police station, said, “Some people were protesting against the delay in the construction of the underpass, but railway officials had managed to pacify them. The train traffic remained smooth.”

