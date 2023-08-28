Nuh residents told not to participate in yatra

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 27

The district police have advised local residents not to participate in the proposed Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on Monday, stating the Nuh administration has not given permission to the yatra. It has also warned them of action if found participating in the yatra.

“We have received information from social media and other sources that some people from Rohtak are going to Nuh to attend the yatra. Our officials have talked to them and also requested them not to participate in it. Appropriate action as per the law may be taken against those who will take part in the yatra which has not been accorded permission,” said Himanshu Garg, SP.

Garg said social media platforms were continuously being monitored to check the spread of rumours or any false information regarding the yatra.

