Faridabad residents troubled by poor civic amenities

The main road connecting Ankhir Police Chowk and Sector 45 is full of potholes and defunct streetlights. There are electricity poles along the road but no lights have been installed on them. The city is also beset with a poor sewage system, and power and water supply cuts. It is high time the authorities concerned took action to resolve these problems. Munish Mehta, Faridabad

HSVP plots in karnal breeding ground for insects

A few vacant plots under the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Sector-12 have become a breeding ground for poisonous insects and reptiles as dense wild plants, shrubs and weeds have grown there. Despite this problem being brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no action has been taken. They are requested to ensure that these plots are maintained and cleaned regularly. Amit Baweja, Karnal

Uncovered manholes on nullahs in Kaithal

Uncovered manholes on nullahs along the Ambala road and other areas in Kaithal town pose a great risk to the lives of locals and animals. Concrete slabs, which were covering the manholes, have been removed by people. In addition, iron bars from many covers have been removed, and presumably sold, by thieves. The administration should immediately look into the matter to avoid mishaps. Satish Seth, Kaithal

