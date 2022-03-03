Residents victims of Traffic jams, air pollution

Sluggish pace of work on the development projects and failure of the authorities to implement the norms for curbing the growing pollution has led to a dismal situation on the ground in a majority of the parts of this industrial city. While traffic jams at peak hours in morning and evening have become common in most parts, the authorities seem to be sleeping over the matter of growing pollution due to various factors. Sector 12 which houses the district headquarters has become a victim of both the traffic congestion and air pollution due to dug up main roads in the heart of the city. —Avtar Krishan, Faridabad

Govt must carry out repair work on Narwana road

In the absence of proper road repair, one of the busiest road here has developed big potholes which has made commuting on a tedious affair. To invite the attention of the government, residents have adopted the Gandhian way by planting saplings of lotus flowers in the big potholes filled with stagnant water which is ideal for the lotus saplings. The administration must carry out the patch work repair at the earliest. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Repairing of stretch good move by GMDA

It is a matter of great satisfication that the Gurugram Metroplitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started reconstructing of 4.6-km stretch comprising National Highway 48, highway at the Vatika flyover to the Pataudi road near Sector 89.This will help Delhi-bound commuters avoid congestion at Kheri Daulta within next six months. It is really a good move. —Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

