Residents want NOC from RWAs, neighbours mandatory for 4 floors

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 19

Amid speculations that the Haryana Government would soon revoke the suspension on stilt-plus-four-storeyed builder floors, a large number of Gurugram residents have demanded a set of rules in case the construction was allowed.

The residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of various Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sectors have moved the Town and Country Planning Department to make an NOC from the RWA concerned and neighbours mandatory before the initiation of any such construction.

“The RWAs must be in the loop as these are best aware of the available infrastructure and problems in case of such builder floors. Similarly, any person living next door will be greatly affected, especially if they are senior citizens. An NOC from neighbours and the RWA should be mandated before permitting such buildings,” says DD Yadav of the Sector 17 RWA.

The residents also demanded infrastructural review of a particular area before giving the permission. The old sector residents have been demanding exclusion of their sectors from this housing style citing outdated infrastructure. “These kind of houses should be made in new sectors, which are being currently developed. Their infrastructure can be upgraded but you cannot expand amenities beyond a limit in the old sectors as it will lead to infrastructural collapse. Old Gurugram, including HSVP sectors, should be kept out of this while newly developing sectors can have these apartments,” says Sector 15 resident 75-year-old Sumitra Devi.

The demand also highlights the need for standard operating procedures for construction as many houses have reported damages owing to these builder floors. According to sources, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation and the HSVP are flooded with complaints of people alleging seepage and cracks owing to these constructions.