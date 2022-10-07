Residents warned of cybercheats

Rohtak, October 6
Ahead of the festive season, the district police have launched a special awareness drive to educate residents aboutcyber fraudsters and prevent them from phishing attacks.
The police said cyber fraudsters were defrauding residents by making lucrative e-shopping and other online “With the advancement of technology, instances of cybercrimes are also rising. Cyber cheats lure residents by offering them free gifts and big discounts and the moment a shopper shares his/her account details to avail such offers, their money is siphoned off,” Rohtak range ADGP Mamta Singh said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opens at 82.19 ...
Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago
Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths
Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden
Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...