Residents warned of cybercheats

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 6

Ahead of the festive season, the district police have launched a special awareness drive to educate residents aboutcyber fraudsters and prevent them from phishing attacks.

The police said cyber fraudsters were defrauding residents by making lucrative e-shopping and other online “With the advancement of technology, instances of cybercrimes are also rising. Cyber cheats lure residents by offering them free gifts and big discounts and the moment a shopper shares his/her account details to avail such offers, their money is siphoned off,” Rohtak range ADGP Mamta Singh said.

