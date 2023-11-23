Residue burning on, but Haryana Agriculture Department claims dip in numbers

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 22

Despite repeated warnings and incentives being offered by the state government, paddy farmers continue burning the residue in the district as 305 farm fires were reported in the paddy harvesting season till Tuesday. The Agriculture Department officials claim that a considerable fall is being observed in the cases this year.

As per the information gathered, a total of 363 active fire locations (AFLs) were reported till Tuesday. While 153 locations were shared by the HARSAC, 210 locations were shared by other sources of the Agriculture Department in the field. Of the total reported AFLs, 335 locations were confirmed of which 30 were found on non-agricultural land while farm fires were reported on 305 locations of seven blocks in Kurukshetra this year.

Of the total farm fires, 65 farm fires were reported from Pehowa block, 55 incidences were reported from Pipli, 54 from Thanesar, 41 from Ismailabad, 31 each from Babain and Ladwa, while 28 from Shahabad. The Agriculture Department has imposed an environment compensation charge (ECC) of Rs 7.90 lakh on farmers who burnt stubble despite repeated warnings and incentives being offered.

Last year, 379 cases of farm fires (including the incidents reported by HARSAC and other sources) were reported in the district. The department had recovered Rs 9.72 lakh ECC. An Agriculture Department official said, “Besides the farm fires being reported by the HARSAC, the field staff is also reporting every single case and action is being taken against the defaulters. A fall in the farm fires has been observed and the farmers are adopting stubble management techniques. So far, registration of 22,429 farmers on 1,91,966 acre has been received for the incentive (not burning residue).”

Surender Malik, Deputy Director, Agriculture said, “A drop in the farm fires has been recorded this year and the sowing for the wheat crop is completed in nearly 99 per cent of the total area. The farmers are being educated and a close watch is being kept on the areas where the cases are reported. We are expecting the farm fires to further drop in the coming years.”

