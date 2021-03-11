Resolution for PU affiliation of Haryana colleges passed

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, August 9

The state Legislative Assembly today passed a resolution for seeking a “share of affiliation of colleges in Panjab University, Chandigarh”, and for protecting the “interests of citizens and students of state” and assuring the “paying share of grant” in the varsity unanimously.

Former Education Minister and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal today moved the “non-official” resolution.

Incidentally, the Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh and a few Punjab MLAs were sitting in the visitor’s gallery when the resolution was moved.

Set up in 1882 as the University of Punjab, Lahore (now in Pakistan), Panjab University (PU) was relocated to Chandigarh in 1958-1960.

While moving the resolution, Bhukkal said, “Presently, Haryana has no share in Panjab University. Consequently, the students of Haryana are not getting admission to the university, so the Haryana Government should submit the request before the Chancellor of Panjab University ie Hon’ble Vice-President of India for the affiliation of colleges and restoration of the state’s share in the varsity.”

BJP MLA Abhe Singh Yadav said the PU’s importance was more than just varsity and the region’s famous personalities had studied from here. “The disaffiliation of Haryana colleges from the PU for whatever reason was wrong,” he added.

Speaking on the resolution, Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said on November 1, 1973, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, consequent upon the passing of the Kurukshetra University Act, issued a notification forfeiting the functions and operations of PU in Haryana. “During this time, the number of colleges affiliated to PU in Haryana was 63 in 18 districts,” he said.

He added that initially the budget of the PU was shared by Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Administration. Presently, the university’s expenses were borne by the Centre and Punjab, where the Centre was funding 92 per cent of the budget and the Punjab Government is funding 8 per cent. “About 168 colleges in the state of Punjab are affiliated with this university, but due to the notification dated November 1, 1973, issued by the MHA, no colleges in Haryana are affiliated to this university,” he said.

He added that later on October 27, 1997, again an amendment was made by the MHA in which the presence of the Haryana Government and its candidates were removed from various bodies of the PU.

