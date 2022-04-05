Resolution to stake claim on Chandigarh likely in Haryana Assembly session today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

The special session of the Haryana Assembly on April 5 is likely to see resolution on staking state’s claim on Chandigarh and rightful share of SYL canal water.

All parties stand united After being passed by the Assembly, the resolution will be sent to the Central Government through the state Governor.

The resolution is set to be passed unanimously as all parties, including ruling BJP-JJP alliance, the Congress and INLD had demanded a special session to oppose Punjab’s resolution on Chandigarh.

Sources said the state government would bring an official resolution in assembly countering the resolution of AAP Government which reiterated Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh.

Besides,the Assembly will also demand Haryana’s share in the SYL canal water. Though as of now one-day special session had been place yet exact duration and agenda would be finalised at the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee tomorrow morning.

#syl