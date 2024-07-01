Resolve farmers’ issues or face stir: Charuni to govt

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 30

Accusing the state government of ignoring farmers’ issues in Haryana, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has threatened to launch an agitation against the BJP government in the state.

According to the BKU, the government hasn’t been listening to farmers on the issues related to crop insurance scheme, installation of power transmission line towers in the agricultural fields, lower height of underpasses of the new highways being built and rivers damaging crops.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The farmers in Haryana have been staging dharnas and protests over various issues but the government hasn’t been paying attention to their genuine demands. Farmers struggle to get claims for their losses under the Fasal Bima Yojana. While the claims should be cleared in a month, the farmers wait for two to three years to get their claims. It has also been observed that instead of releasing the claims, the companies return the premiums to the farmers. The government hasn’t been any taking action against the companies.

“There have been disputes over the installation of power transmission line towers in agricultural fields in various districts of Haryana but instead of resolving the issues amicably, the government uses force to stop the farmers. Recently in Yamunanagar, the farmers had to protest to stop the installation of the towers,” he added.

The farm leader said, “During the rains, farmers suffer crop loss due to the breaches in canals but the government hasn’t been taking adequate measures to strengthen the embankments. We have requested the government to have discussions to get the issues resolved but there hasn’t been any response, forcing the union to launch a stir.”

