Resourceful Bhupinder Singh Hooda prevailed in ticket allotment, says Subhash Batra

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 26

Former Haryana State Home Minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra has stated that the will of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has prevailed in the allocation of the Congress Lok Sabha tickets.

Ex-CM responsible for performance Senior Congress leader Subhash Batra said by giving tickets to the candidates recommended by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the central Congress leadership had given a message that Hooda would be responsible for the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections. He said the Congress leadership had fielded strong candidates and the party would put up a good show in the elections

“It is but natural as Hooda has remained the Chief Minister for two terms and is more resourceful than the other leaders of the party,” Batra said during a media interaction in Rohtak today.

He pointed out that by giving tickets to the candidates recommended by Hooda, the central Congress leadership had given a message that the former Chief Minister would be responsible for the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to a query, Batra said the Congress leadership had fielded strong candidates and the party would put up a good show in these elections.

Asked whether the detractors of Hooda within the Congress would revolt on being denied ticket, the former minister said it was unlikely at this juncture.

“As of now, those who have been denied ticket do not have any better option as those who had left the Congress earlier to join the BJP are not getting due regard there,” he stated.

However, Batra asserted that Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, who had left the BJP to join the Congress, should have been fielded from Hisar as he had been assured of a ticket.

In response to another question, he said Shruti Choudhry, the grand-daughter of late Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal, who had also been denied ticket from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency, might try her luck in the upcoming Assembly elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rohtak