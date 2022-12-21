Respect all freedom fighters, says Haryana CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 20

Responding to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks on the freedom struggle, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today stated that it was unfortunate that they didn’t see beyond the Gandhi family while recalling the contribution of other freedom fighters in the struggle for Independence.

“There were innumerable revolutionaries who contributed towards the country’s freedom movement. We should not tamper with history, which showed the contribution of a number of freedom fighters in the Independence of the country. We should remember all and should have a sense of respect for all of them,” he stated while addressing a gathering of the Saini Community at a function in Hisar today.

The Chief Minister addressed the gathering on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharaja Shoor Saini via virtual mode from Chandigarh. He could not arrive in Hisar as his helicopter was not able to take off from Chandigarh due to fog.

The CM, while addressing the gathering, stated that the government had launched Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana on the lines of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to ensure housing facilities for the deprived and needy families. He said a survey was being done in Haryana and houses would be provided to the eligible beneficiaries.

Besides considering the demand of representatives of the Saini community, the CM said an educational institution would be named after the first woman teacher Savitribai Phule. He also recalled the contribution of personalities of the Saini community in various fields.

