Karnal: Restore commission, demand arhtiyas

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 2

Arhtiyas, under the banner of the Haryana State Anajmandi Arhtiyas Association, today held a state-level meeting in the city and demanded from the government the restoration of the commission given to them earlier.

Give Rs 51/quintal The state govt was giving us Rs 51 per quintal as commission on the govt purchase, but this season it was reduced to Rs 46 per quintal. We demand from the government to restore the commission given to us earlier. Ashok Gupta, State president, Haryana state Anajmandi Arhtiyas Association

Ashok Gupta, state president of the association, said the state government was giving them Rs 51 per quintal as commission on the government purchase, but this season it was reduced to Rs 46 per quintal. “We demand from the government to restore the commission given to us earlier,” he demanded.

They also demanded an option system in the transferring of the payment to farmers. “The government has started transferring payment directly in the accounts of the farmers. It should be optional and farmers should be asked for it. Those who are willing should be given the amount directly, the remaining should be given through arhtiyas,” he said.

The arhtiyas association also raised the issue of no bar on farmers of other states from bringing their produce to Haryana. “While on the one hand, the Union government is claiming that farmers are free to sell their produce anywhere in the country, on the other hand in Haryana, farmers from neighbouring states are stopped from bringing their produce to the grain markets of the state. We demand that they should be allowed to do so,” said Rajnish Chaudhary, president, Karnal Arhtiyas Association.

The association also demanded reduction in the market fee. Gupta said in Haryana, the market fee is 4 per cent. It was reduced to 1 per cent during Covid, but now it has increased to 4 per cent. “We demand the government to reduce it to 1 per cent,” he demanded.