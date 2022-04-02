Restore Rule 134A, demands Parents' Association

Tribune Reporters

Rohtak/faridabad, April 1

The All India Parents Association (AIPA) has asked the state government to restore Rule 134A immediately in the interest of a large number of students.

In a communication sent to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today, Ashok Aggarwal, national president of the AIPA, said the withdrawal of the Act had left thousands of students belonging to poor and lower middle class in the lurch.

He said: “Omission of Rule 134A from the Haryana School Education Rules Act, 2003, vide notification issued on March 29 will make a large number of students suffer unnecessarily. Denial of admission to the students of the EWS category will also be a violation of the Right of Children to Free Compulsory Education Act, 2009.”

Meanwhile, the Haryana Government is receiving criticism from various sections for abolishing Rule 134A, which enabled the underprivileged children to study at private schools.

Political opponents of the ruling BJP-JJP regime in the state, NGOs and individuals working for the provision of education amongst the weaker sections of society have decried the move.

The Janwadi Mahila Samiti has termed the decision to abolish Rule 134A as anti-poor.

The samiti said Rule 134A was crucial at a juncture when a lot of breadwinners had lost their jobs due to the pandemic. The samiti has demanded that the state government should reconsider its decision.

Independent MLA from Meham Balraj, Singh Kundu, has also demanded that the decision be withdrawn.

Children rights activist Naresh said: “A majority of children coming from weaker sections are struggling for admission to private schools despite the enforcement of Rule 134-A in the state,” he said.