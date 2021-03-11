Retd Army man duped of Rs 21 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 17

A man was booked for allegedly duping a retired army person of Rs 21 lakh on the pretext of providing plots in the cantonment area, on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against the accused Abhishek Malik under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC at Mahesh Nagar police station.

“Abhishek Malik of Boh village approached me and told that he is carving out a colony for which the land from the villagers has already been purchased and all the required permissions have been taken from the government. He persuaded me to purchase the plots by affirming that the colony has been approved by the Haryana government”, said Subedar Balbir Singh (retd), a resident of Defence Colony, in his complaint in the year 2021.

Based on Abhishek’s assurance, he purchased five plots, measuring 840 sq yards, in the proposed colony. A total sum of Rs 21,40,000 was paid via different transactions. When I asked him to execute a conveyance deed for the property, he started avoiding him and stopped responding to hiscalls. So, he approached the land owners who sold him the and was stunned to know that all the cheques issued by Malik to the land owners had bounced, added Singh.

In October 2021, Singh again contacted Malik and requested him to return his money to which he gave some vague excuses.