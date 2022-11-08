Retd Army man duped on pretext of job for son

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 7

A retired Army man, Nirmal Ram, a resident of Barara, has allegedly been duped of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of providing his son a job in the Power Department. The fraudsters used the name of Home Minister Anil Vij to defraud the victim. As per information, Surjit Singh and Sanjay Chaudhary of Ambala claimed to have links with the home minister and promised to arrange a job for the retired Army man’s son Sahil.

Ram said it was his retirement party on February 7 last year where he and his son Sahil had invited all their acquaintances. “In the party, Surjit, who had reached with a friend of my son told me that he could arrange a government job for Sahil in the Power Department. He said his acquaintance, Sanjay Chaudhary, had direct links with the Home Minister. Later, both of them met me and sought Rs 15 lakh for the job however, I refused. They then promised to get the work done for Rs 12 lakh and the deal was finalised. Of the total amount, Rs 10 lakh were given in instalments in advance,” said Nirmal Ram in his complaint.

In January, the accused said it would take two to three months to get the work done. However, the money was not refunded. SHO Surender Singh, Mullana Police Station, said, “A case has been registered against the accused and the investigation is under way.”