Retd cop dies by suicide in Hisar village

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 17

A retired sub-inspector, Raghubir Singh, a resident of Bichpari village of the district, died by suicide by allegedly jumping in front of a train near Sarsod village on the Hisar-Bhiwani rail tracks today.

The victim was reportedly upset due to a department inquiry against him. Cops also found a suicide note from him in which he had levelled allegations of harassment against certain officials of the Haryana Police.