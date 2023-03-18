Retd cop dies by suicide in Hisar village

Hisar, March 17
A retired sub-inspector, Raghubir Singh, a resident of Bichpari village of the district, died by suicide by allegedly jumping in front of a train near Sarsod village on the Hisar-Bhiwani rail tracks today.
The victim was reportedly upset due to a department inquiry against him. Cops also found a suicide note from him in which he had levelled allegations of harassment against certain officials of the Haryana Police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opposition comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Says there are certain issues which are above politics and e...
Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore
He died during the wrestling team's first training day of th...
Encounter breaks out in J-K’s Pulwama
The exchange of firing is on
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...
4 die, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
The incident takes place on the Srinagar-Jammu national high...