Retd IAF man found dead in Bahadurgarh village

Jhajjar, January 27
A 70-year-old man retired from the Indian Air Force was found murdered at his house in Dabauda Khurd village, falling under Bahadurgarh subdivision, here today.
The deceased has been identified as Mahender Singh. The body bore injury marks on face and stomach. A case against unidentified person on the complaint of the deceased’s son, Aman, has been registered. Mahender’s family members lived at their main house in the village, while he used to sleep at the second house. Mahender’s son and wife found the body in the morning when they had gone to serve him tea. They also found Rs 10,000 missing from the premises. ASP Amit Yashwardhan said probe was going on. —
