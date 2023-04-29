Retd Navy cook 'confesses' to wife's murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 28

A retired cook from the Indian Navy, Jitender (34), who was arrested for his wife’s gruesome murder yesterday, revealed that he had killed his wife as she was an obstacle to his illicit relationship with another woman, whom he had secretly married.

He had also filed a missing report of his wife day before the murder. A motorcycle, clothes of the deceased, a trolley bag and a backpack used in the crime were recovered. The accused is in police custody and the case is under investigation.

The matter came to light on Friday when Umed Singh, a resident of Kukdola village, informed the police about a half-burnt torso he found in a room in his fields.

The police arrived at the spot and found a half-burnt torso of a woman, with both hands and legs cut off and the upper part of the neck missing. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the woman had been murdered elsewhere and an attempt had been made to burn the body in that room. An FIR was registered at the Manesar police station.

Two days later, the police found the legs in the Kherki Daula area and sent them for DNA and autopsy. The head of the body was later recovered by the police from a place in Manesar in the presence of the executive magistrate on the disclosure of the accused yesterday.

The police team, led by Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar, in-charge of the crime unit in Manesar, investigated the case.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he was married to Sonia Sharma (28) and had an 8-year-old daughter. “My wife found about my extramarital affair which caused a rift between us. To get rid of the situation, I decided to kill Sonia. After strangling her to death, I cut her body into pieces and packed them in polythene bags to dispose of the body parts in different places so that the body could not be identified,” added the accused.