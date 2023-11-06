Retd teachers seek pension through treasury

Yamunanagar, November 5
Members of the Retired College Principals and Teachers Federation (RCPTF), Haryana, held an online meeting of the coordination committee yesterday.
Dr KR Bharwaj, federation’s senior member, said the meeting was presided over by the committee convener Dile Ram Chaudhary.
Bureaucrats being approached regularly
He said the committee members from all zones of the state, including RR Malik, Dr UV Singh, Prof G Rajan, Prof SM Arora, Dr KC Vashisth, Dr SB Dixit, Dr JL Vij, Prof Nitin Mehndiratta, Prof Surinder Sharma, Prof PS Beniwal and Prof PR Tyagi, attended the virtual meeting .
Dr Bhardwaj said the provision of pension through treasury was a major demand that had remained in a limbo so far.
He said despite of the repeated assurances given by the government and its officials regarding the timely and regular payment of pension through any mode, the problem remained stuck in the corridors of power.
He added that the delegation of the committee had been regularly approaching the bureaucrats and ministers, including the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, to fulfil the most genuine demand of medical insurance.
He said the government’s assurance to sympathetically consider the demand had not been translated into action so far.
