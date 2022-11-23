 Retired army man ‘duped’ of over Rs 1 crore in the name of investment in lithium trade : The Tribune India

Retired army man ‘duped’ of over Rs 1 crore in the name of investment in lithium trade

Complainant alleges he has been not able to withdraw the amount

Photo for representation.



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 23

A retired army man and his wife were allegedly duped of over Rs 1 crore after they were lured on promise of better returns from investment in lithium trade.

An FIR has been registered in cyber crime west police station.

According to the complaint filed by Rajeev Lochan Tyagi, a resident of Kirti Nagar, he received a message on WhatsApp regarding investment in lithium trade and he showed interest.

“I had invested Rs 1,02,32,471 through multiple transactions using two accounts of mine and one of my wife into various bank accounts through an online application. Between October 13 and November 10, I transferred Rs 1 crore. The amount has been debited or transferred from mine or my wife’s account. I have been calling them for the last couple of days but they are not responding to the call nor am I able to withdraw my amount from the application that they provided me to check my investment and profit details,” Tyagi said in his complaint.

The money was transferred in the accounts of Mohamed Maazk, Umiya Enterprises, Laxmi Cargo, Umashankar Vishvakarma, Richard Wilson, Tom Tragett, the complainant added.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against unknown accused under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of IPC.

“As per the complaint an FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts,” said inspector Jasveer, SHO of cyber crime, west police station.

